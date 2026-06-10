Toasty temperatures

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Summertime heat will linger. Potential for rain will be increasing for the end of the week.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Another warm and humid night. With a mostly clear sky, we can still expect sticky conditions. Overnight low temperatures will be in the middle 70s.

THURSDAY: Continuing the trend from the past few days. Feeling like Summer for sure. High temperatures will reach the middle 90s by the afternoon. There will be plenty of sun and a few passing clouds. Warm and muggy conditions maintain through the night, with lows back in the low to middle 70s.

FRIDAY: The approach of a cold front will help to increase rain potential for the end of the week and into the weekend. Isolated showers will be expected along or behind the boundary. Temperatures will stay hot, in the low to middle 90s. Humidity will keep heat indices in the upper 90s to triple digits. Stay careful with this heat! With heavier clouds and potential for rain, the air will continue to feel thick.