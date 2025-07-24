Today marks 10 years after Macon woman disappeared

MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – July 23 marks ten years since a Macon woman was last seen.

Lucy Wilborn Townsend was on Highway 14 the last time anyone saw her.

She was near the intersection of Simmons and Hill Roads that morning.

This is an area Townsend walked every day, so it was not unusual to see her.

A neighbor reported her missing.

If you have any information about where Townsend is, please call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at (662) 494-0109, or you can use the P3 Tips app.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.