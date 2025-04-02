Todd Jordan wins second term as Tupelo Mayor

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo Mayor Todd Jordan easily won a second term on Tuesday, April 01.

Jordan received 3,605 votes, while his challenger, Rob Chambers, received 594 votes. Since there was no Democratic opponent, Mayor Jordan will lead All America City for the next four years.

Mayor Jordan spoke to a boisterous crowd at a watch party, thanking his supporters and vowing to continue the work his team started four years ago.

The mayor said the overwhelming win is a clear mandate from voters, and he is looking forward to the next four years.

“There will be no disruptions, administrative-wise, keep going the way we are doing. We have a lot of projects going, tonight people spoke and it is real exciting and honored to know that big of a percentage of people like what we are doing and voted me back in,” said Jordan.

Mayor Jordan says he plans to continue to work to improve parks throughout the city, upgrade the city’s drainage system, and improve streets.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.