MHP releases Memorial Day Holiday Travel Period stats

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – The Memorial Day Holiday Travel Period was a busy one for the Mississippi Highway Patrol, but State Troopers worked fewer fatal crashes and wrote fewer tickets than this time last year.

There was one fatality on state highways over the holiday weekend.

That was Sunday morning in Monroe County when a Ford F-250 pick-up driven by Andrew Pettigo of Baldwyn ran off the road on Highway 6 near McCondy and hit a tree.

Statewide, troopers worked 190 crashes, about 50 more than the same period last year. They also issued four thousand nine hundred citations and made 74 DUI arrests.

The Holiday Travel Period began Friday at 6 pm and ran until Monday at midnight.

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