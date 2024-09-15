Toledo stuns Mississippi State, Rockets beat Bulldogs 41-17 in Starkville

Mississippi State was favored by 10.5 points in its matchup with Toledo on Saturday in Starkville. The Rockets proved they were much better than that, as they stunned the Bulldogs 41-17 in Starkville.

Toledo dominated from the start. The Rockets scored touchdowns on three of their first four drives to set the tone and Jeff Lebby’s offense was disappointing as the Bulldogs only put up 17 points. Toledo led 28-3 at halftime and didn’t look back. With the loss, Mississippi State falls to 1-2 on the season with an absolute gauntlet ahead. Here’s a look at some of their games:

09/28 at #2 Texas

10/12 at #1 UGA

11/09 at #7 Tennessee

11/23 vs. #6 Missouri

11/29: at #5 Ole Miss