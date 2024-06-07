Tolerable heat Friday, hotter weekend ahead

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Humidity drops to close the week out, but hotter air does move back in for the weekend.

FRIDAY: Thanks to Thursday’s front, we’re getting into some drier air to close out the work week. Expect highs in the upper 80s w/nearly fully sunshine!

FRIDAY NIGHT: With high pressure overhead (rare for June!), we’ll get a more comfortable night with overnight lows in the low 60s or even upper 50s.

WEEKEND: Saturday looks warm with highs nearing 90 degrees, but Sunday looks even hotter. The next front has slowed up, which will allow most of north MS and west AL to reach the lower to likely middle 90s for afternoon highs. Rain chances have accordingly dropped, but we can’t rule out a late-day shower Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: A stationary front nearby means slightly better chances for rain are back in the forecast Monday and Tuesday. Heat levels should come down some as well, reaching the mid to upper 80s.