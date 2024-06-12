Tolerable heat Wednesday, much hotter soon

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Temperatures stay just below average through Wednesday before trending well above normal by Friday and the weekend.

WEDNESDAY: Similar to yesterday, plenty of sun is on the way with scattered clouds through the day. Expect highs to reach the middle 80s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: One last pleasant night! Expect lows to drop into the lower 60s area-wide, with a few of the normally cooler spots slipping into the upper 50s.

THU – WEEKEND: The heat builds! Highs bounce back to the low 90s Thursday under a mostly sunny sky, and middle 90s are likely by Friday. The weekend still brings the hottest air – upper 90s are possible both Saturday and Sunday. We may be “saved” by increased cloudiness Sunday afternoon, but both days are expected to be brutally hot w/heat indices above 100 degrees.

NEXT WEEK: Some degree of Gulf moisture hopefully slides north and brings scattered rain chances back by Monday and Tuesday. Our medium range forecast models are still split on this idea, so stay tuned!