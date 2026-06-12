Tomey Family gives new life to Gilmore Center

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) — The former Gilmore Hospital in Amory is getting a new purpose.

Monroe County and the City of Amory held a ribbon-cutting for what is now the new Gilmore Community Conference Center.

Monroe County and the City of Amory now have a new facility to attract conferences, weddings, and other events.

A ribbon cutting was held for the new Gilmore Community Conference Center.

The Tomey Family Foundation purchased the former Gilmore Hospital and gave it to Monroe County.

Robert Tomey says when Monroe County stepped in, it gave the center more reach and the potential for more use. He says the project became a collaboration between the Tomey Family Foundation, Monroe County Board of Supervisors, City of Amory, and the Create Foundation.

“We bought it with the intention of trying to give it to the city. The city had a little bit of a problem, and we gave it to the county. And the county, you know, has a bigger reach and we can make this where it’s utilized for the whole county.”

“After we bought the building, everybody came together to help make this work. The cost of running the building was not what everybody thought it was; that’s why we had that one-year transition. A lot of pride is taken in this building. I feel like I can step back now. It’s been a great transition.”

The Center will also have an educational aspect. A botanical garden is planned for part of the site. Tomey says when they all work together, the possibilities for Amory are greater.

“We’ve got the museum, and we’ve got the garden club involved in this, and we’re going to fund any kind of plans that they want to do. So, we’re trying to bring more people together, and when we all move in the same direction, we can go a lot farther. So, we have Main Street, the Chamber, Gilmore Foundation, our foundation, and a couple of friends. I think we’re going to see some good things coming out of Amory,” he says.

The Gilmore Community Conference Center will also house the Monroe County Chamber of Commerce.

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