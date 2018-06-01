Top North Korean official meets with Trump at White House — live updates

Top North Korean official Kim Yong Chol is interacting with President Trump at the White House Friday, after meeting with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in New York. He is the highest-ranking North Korean official to visit the White House in 18 years.

The leader’s aide is expected to deliver a letter from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Pompeo and Mr. Trump have been optimistic about the possibility of a summit since the president called it off last week, but it’s unclear whether a summit will take place June 12.

“It will take bold leadership from Chairman Kim Jong Un if we are able to seize this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to change the course for the world,” Pompeo said Thursday. “President Trump and I believe Chairman Kim is the kind of leader who can make those kinds of decisions. And that in the coming weeks and months, we will have the opportunity to test whether or not this is the case.”

