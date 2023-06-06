Tougaloo College president to step down from position

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – Our CBS affiliate WJTV reported that Tougaloo College President Carmen Walters will be stepping down.

Walters took the position in 2019.

This announcement comes after the Tougaloo Alumni Coalition started a petition to remove Walters from her office.

The petition said the school’s administration is failing its students and staff. Walters refuted those claims that her administration is neglecting the school.

The petition said enrollment rates are at a 40-year low. Walters blamed the pandemic for the dwindling number of students.

The Tougaloo College Board of Trustees appointed Dr. Donzell Lee to serve as the interim president.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter