Winona Mayor discusses patrol takeover with Montgomery Co. Sheriff’s Department

WINONA, Miss. (WCBI) – Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department may take over patrol efforts in Winona for the month of June.

The details were discussed in a special meeting this afternoon.

Winona Mayor Jerry Flowers told the board that he’d spoken with Montgomery County Sheriff Jeff Tompkins about taking over duties when the current Interim Police Chief B. J. Edwards resignation takes effect.

While in their special-called meeting, the board accepted the resignation of another officer, Lt. Denzel Bigbee, which is effective June 4.

This means that Winona’s police numbers will be limited during June.

They also discussed how long they would run the would run an advertisement for the chief and officers.

In a 3-2 vote, the board voted to run the advertisement until July.

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