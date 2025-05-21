Tree expert discusses tree safety tips before storm

HAMILTON, Miss. (WCBI) – Curt Vickers has been in the tree service business for around 18 years.

He knows safety is a top priority when it comes to storms.

If you know a storm is coming, he suggests taking a good look at your yard.

“Look for any trees that are uprooting or leaning or leaning toward your house or have any broken limbs that could fall onto your roof,” said Curt Vickers, owner of Vickers Tree Service, LLC.

Certain trees are more likely to fall than others.

“There are a few. With tall pines, especially this time of year, with as much rain as we’ve had, the ground gets saturated, and they have a small root system. They’re more likely to blow over than your average tree,” Vickers said.

Vickers said one should most definitely have their trees inspected at least once a year by a qualified professional.

He also said it’s always important to hire an insured professional for any tree service, or else liability can fall back on the homeowner.

Vickers said there are some common mistakes people make before a storm rolls through.

“Trimming too many limbs off of them or removing trees away from the edge,” Vickers said. “If you remove a tree that’s grown on the edge of the tree line for a long time, then it makes the other trees behind it more susceptible to wind damage and falling due to the high winds.”

If you do receive damage from fallen limbs and downed trees, he said to contact your insurance and take plenty of pictures. Don’t take matters into your own hands.

“Make sure that they do their due diligence and hire a qualified professional and make sure they get the right person in there to do the work,” Vickers said. “That way, they don’t make a bad situation worse. A lot of people try to tackle it themselves by getting up there, removing limbs, and removing trees, and trees are very dangerous; they could get hurt. So the main thing is, hire a professional, get them in there quick, and get your property taken care of.”

Vickers Tree Service offers a service where they can inspect trees annually to let you know if there is any concern.

The company has been contracted with 4-County Electric Power Association for the last five years, specializing in hazardous tree removal.

