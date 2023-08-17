Trending hotter the next few days

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Temperatures will be trending up into the weekend. Even hotter air could move in next week.

THURSDAY: Pleasant weather continues today, even as temperatures inch up several degrees into the upper 80s to near 90°. Expect plenty of sun with low humidity!

FRIDAY: We’ll start in the 60s again, but temperatures continue climbing into the lower & middle 90s by afternoon w/plenty of sunshine.

WEEKEND: The warming trend continues! A ridge of high pressure will begin building in from the west, and this means upper 90s are likely by Sunday. Dry weather continues!

NEXT WEEK: That ridge may intensify further into the middle of the week, intensifying the summer heat as it does so! Daytime highs each day look to stay in the upper 90s, though triple digits are possible. Rain chances look to remain low to zero at this point.