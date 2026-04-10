Trespassing call leads to drug bust

PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) -A trespassing charge leads to a drug charge for a Booneville man.

Wednesday, Prentiss County Constable Bryon Parker arrested Robert Ernest Tynes for trespass after notice at the August Circle Apartments.

That charge is brought when someone who has been warned to stay away from a property by the owner, authorized agent, by sign or in writing enters or refuses to leave that property.

During the arrest, Tynes was reportedly found to be in possession of methamphetamine.

He was charged with possession as well as the trespassing charge.

A Justice Court Judge set his bond at five thousand dollars.

Tynes was on probation with the Mississippi Department of Corrections at the time of his arrest.