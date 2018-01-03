Trio Arrested In Statewide Stolen Property Case

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Three Monroe County residents are arrested in connection to a case involving stolen items from Mississippi’s gulf coast.

Dustin Pickle, Jason Sargent, and Steven Camp were arrested Monday night at a Tupelo hotel.

The three are accused of stealing thousands of dollars of equipment on the coast, later transporting it to North Mississippi.

Pickle is charged with Conspiracy to Commit a Crime and Introducing Contraband to a Correctional Facility, while Sargent is charged with Receiving Stolen Property.

Lastly, Steven Camp has charges pending from George County.

The total bond for the trio so far is set at $12,500.

Monroe County deputies are still searching for another suspect, Michael Hill.

If you know anything, please call the Monroe County Sheriff Department at 662-369-2468.