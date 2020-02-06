Trio facing charges in Lowndes County

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A wanted Lowndes County man racked up some extra charges after he was put in handcuffs.

Austin Hines, 19, was wanted for felony taking of a motor vehicle. He was also charged with assault on a law enforcement officer and felony escape.

Also charged was Amanda Murff, 46, and Ethan White, 18.

Lowndes County deputies said the duo was told that Hines was wanted and helped him avoid arrest could land them in jail. They’re each facing a hindering prosecution charge.

Investigators got a tip that Hines was staying on Grace Drive, where White lives.

Murff and White were accused of hiding Hines in a closet when deputies arrived this morning.

Once in handcuffs, law enforcement said Hines kicked a deputy while being taken to a patrol car.

The Lowndes County man then ran from deputies but was eventually captured nearby on Dowdle Drive.