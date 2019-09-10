Trump addresses 2019 HBCU conference — live updates

President Trump is speaking to the 2019 National Historically Black Colleges and Universities Week Conference in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday.

At the beginning of his term, the president said his administration would focus on HBCUs, although the administration has said little about such efforts in the last year. In 2018, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos said the Trump administration is “taking important steps to ensure that HBCUs and the students they serve remain influential players in their communities and in our country.” Last year, the president said historically black colleges are “cherished and vital” institutions.”