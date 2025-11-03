Trump administration will use SNAP contingency fund to pay partial food stamp benefits

Washington (CBS) – According to CBS, the U.S. Department of Agriculture told a federal court that it will tap into a contingency fund to allow states to issue partial November benefits under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program during the government shutdown.

In a declaration submitted to the U.S. District Court for the District of Rhode Island, Patrick Penn, a Department of Agriculture official who oversees SNAP, said the administration “intends to deplete SNAP contingency funds completely and provide reduced SNAP benefits for November 2025.”

There is roughly $4.6 billion in the contingency fund that can be used to cover November benefit payments, according to Penn. Officials have said fully covering those benefits would require roughly $9 billion. The $4.6 billion will be used to “cover 50% of eligible households’ current allotments,” Penn said.

More than 42 million Americans rely on SNAP to buy food, and the program ran out of funding over the weekend due to the ongoing shutdown. The federal government funds SNAP by sending money to the states, which oversee food stamp programs for their residents.

Justice Department lawyers separately told the court that the administration will “fulfill its obligation to expend the full amount of SNAP contingency funds” by providing states with information on Monday that they can use to calculate benefits due to each eligible household.

