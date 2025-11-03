Trump administration will use SNAP contingency fund to pay partial food stamp benefits

The filing came in response to an order issued by Judge John McConnell. McConnell is overseeing a case brought by a coalition of nonprofits and municipalities who are seeking to force the Trump administration to use the contingency funds to cover November SNAP benefits.

On Friday, McConnell ordered the Trump administration to tap into the fund to cover the lapse in SNAP funding caused by the shutdown. The judge gave the government until noon on Monday to file a status update about the distribution of the funds.

In a separate case in Massachusetts, two dozen states and the District of Columbia filed suit to get the administration to use the contingency funds. The judge in that case agreed with their argument that the government is required to use the money and likewise asked for an update by Monday.

The Trump administration and Republicans in Congress had argued that the contingency fund couldn’t legally be used to pay SNAP benefits because the underlying appropriation for the program had lapsed. Both judges disagreed with that argument and said the fund must be used to cover part of the shortfall.

“There is no question that the congressionally approved contingency funds must be used now because of the shutdown,” McConnell wrote in the written version of his order on Saturday.

He also said the government should “find the additional funds necessary (beyond the contingency funds) to fully fund the November SNAP payments.” The $5 billion in the contingency fund does not fully cover the $9 billion needed to pay out benefits for the month, and the administration had argued that calculating partial payments would be “exceedingly difficult, highly disruptive, and delayed.”

The judge said the government could choose to issue partial payments instead of finding other sources of funding, but added that “under no circumstances” could those payments be delayed beyond Wednesday.

The USDA warned late last month that federal food benefits would not go out to roughly 42 million recipients on Nov. 1 after it declined to tap into contingency funds to keep food stamp payments flowing during the shutdown. The agency pinned the blame for the pause on congressional Democrats for failing to back a GOP-backed stopgap measure that would fund federal agencies.

The shutdown entered its 34th day Monday and is poised to become the longest shutdown in U.S. history if lawmakers fail to reach agreement on a spending measure by late Tuesday.

The initial decision to halt the food aid appeared to be a shift from the USDA’s plan for a lapse in federal funding that was issued Sept. 30. The agency said in its plan that multi-year contingency funds could be used for state administrative expenses to ensure states could continue SNAP operations during a shutdown and were also available “to fund participant benefits” in the event of a funding lapse.

But the USDA wrote in a memo to states late last month that the reserve funds were “not legally available to over regular benefits,” and said the money was meant for priorities like assisting people in disaster areas.