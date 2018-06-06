Trump commutes Alice Marie Johnson’s sentence

President Trump commuted the life sentence of a grandmother serving a life sentence for a nonviolent drug offense, CBS News’ Paula Reid reports, citing a White House official. Alice Marie Johnson’s case was championed last week by reality TV personality Kim Kardashian West , who met with Mr. Trump at the White House Wednesday about sentencing and prison reform.
“Great meeting with @KimKardashian today, talked about prison reform and sentencing,” Mr. Trump tweeted last Wednesday.
Johnson has spent more than two decades in prison.
Kardashian West had seen a Mic interview about Johnson’s case, and “was not only moved to tears, but moved to action.”
