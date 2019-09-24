Trump says at U.N. that future belongs to “patriots” not “globalists” – live stream

CBSN President Trump is delivering his third address to the United Nations General Assembly Tuesday morning. His speech comes amid heightened instability in the Middle East, following a recent attack on Saudi oil facilities that the U.S. believes was carried out by Iran. In Israel, Mr. Trump’s close political ally Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu failed to secure a majority in the recent election and is now in the midst of power-sharing discussions with adversary Benny Gantz, with whom he was virtually tied. - Advertisement - In last year’s address, he derided the “ideology of globalism” and multinational authorities, and underscored the importance of national sovereignty and need for countries to pay for their own defense. Mr. Trump espoused the values of self-interest for the U.S. and other countries.

Trump says open-border activists promote “cruel” and “evil” policies Mr. Trump then hit on another favorite topic of his — illegal immigration. Trending News He suggested the U.S. won’t tolerate illegal migration, and said those who promote open-borders policies are only promoting smuggling and abuses of human rights. Mr. Trump insisted those who promote “open-borders” policies are only promoting “cruel” and “evil” policies, cloaked in the guise of social justice. He said that as long as he’s president, the U.S. will enforce its laws and protect its borders. Anyone who enters illegally, he said, will not be allowed to stay.

Trump urges other nations to join U.S. in pressuring Iran The president then moved on to Iran, urging other nations to join America in cutting the nation off financially. The Trump administration blames Iran for the recent strikes against Saudi oil facilities. “All nations have a duty to act,” Mr. Trump said. “No responsible government should subsidize Iran’s bloodlust. As long as Iran’s menacing behavior continues sanctions will not be lifted. They will be tightened.” But the president made no new specific threats and did not mention any potential military options. The Pentagon announced at the end of last week that the U.S. would be sending troops to aid Saudi Arabia in a defensive posture.

Trump says U.S. seeks “justice” with China Mr. Trump then went on to criticize China over its trade practices, with China’s representative looking ahead toward him. The president said China’s “abuses” have been “ignored” or “encouraged” for years. “Globalism exerted a religious pull” on many nations’ leaders, Mr. Trump said, making them overlook their own national interests. Mr. Trump said “hopefully” the U.S. and China will strike a fair deal, but he won’t accept anything less. “I will not accept a bad deal for the American people,” he vowed. The president also brought up Hong Kong, saying the world expects China to uphold its agreement. “We are all counting on President Xi as a great leader,” he added.

Trump emphasizes nationalist approach to trade and defense Mr. Trump, who has long emphasized the importance of fair trade and every allied nation paying their fair share for defense, did so again on Tuesday. The room was quiet as the commander-in-chief hit those central themes.

Trump blasts “globalists,” says future belongs to “patriots” The president, introduced as “his excellency,”began speaking at 10:13 a.m. Mr. Trump said the current time is one of “high stakes” and “clear choices.” The president said the essential divide is the choice between those who have a thirst for control, and people and nations who want only to rule themselves. Mr. Trump then went on to say the U.S. is the most powerful nation with the greatest military, and he hopes America never has to use that power. “The future does not belong to globalists. The future belongs to patriots,” the president said.

Trump defends temporarily withholding Ukraine aid President Trump, when asked about his decision to block aid to Ukraine shortly before his call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, he said he “wanted other countries to put up money.” “We paid the money,” he said, arguing that other European countries should help Ukraine with its defenses. “That’s been my complaint from the very beginning,” Mr. Trump added. And in language that echoed his sentiment about the 2016 Russia investigation, Mr. Trump decried the Ukraine controversy as a “witch hunt” when addressing reporters shortly before his speech before the United Nations General Assembly. He again described his call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as “perfect” and maintained that he had applied no pressure on him to investigate Joe and Hunter Biden. “But there was pressure put on with respect for [Joe] Biden’s son,” he argued. “That’s something they should be looking at,” he said.

Excerpts of the president’s speech The White House sent along a few lines of the president’s prepared speech before delivery. In the speech he plans to return to themes urging countries to act in accordance with their own interests above all. He’ll also call for reform of the international trade system and will state that the U.S. seeks peace and cooperation. The excerpts follow: “If you want freedom, take pride in your country. If you want democracy, hold on to your sovereignty. If you want peace, love your nation.” … “At the center of our vision for national renewal is an ambitious campaign to reform international trade. For decades, the international trading system has been easily exploited by nations acting in bad faith. As jobs were outsourced, a small handful grew wealthy at the expense of the middle class.” … “The United States does not seek conflict with any other nation. We desire peace, cooperation, and mutual gain with all. But I will never fail to defend America’s interests.” … “When you undermine border security you are undermining human rights and human dignity.” … “Love of our own nations makes the world better for all nations.”

Trump to address China, Iran and Venezuela Counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway told Fox News Tuesday morning that the president will focus on putting America’s policies first in his speech. The speech, which she described as “very powerful” will include discussing China and Iran. The president will also bring up Venezuela, according to a senior State Department official. Christina Ruffini contributed to this post.