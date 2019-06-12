Trump says “Fort Trump” could open in Poland

President Trump said the U.S. and Poland are discussing sending roughly 2,000 U.S. troops from Germany to Poland and opening up a “Fort Trump” military base in Poland.

Nothing is finalized, Mr. Trump said in the Oval Office alongside Poland’s President Andrzej Duda. The two leaders met before they plan to hold a signing ceremony and news conference. Administration officials told reporters on a conference call Tuesday that there will be a “significant announcement” out of Mr. Trump’s meeting with Duda, but gave no further details.