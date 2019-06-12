Trump says “Fort Trump” could open in Poland

When Mr. Trump and Duda met in September, the leaders brought up the possibility of permanent U.S. military bases in Poland, something Duda believes would help deter Russian influence in the region. At the time, Duda said he wanted the proposed military base in Poland to be called “Fort Trump,” to which Mr. Trump nodded.
The president also told reporters Wednesday that he and Chinese President Xi Jinping will be meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit later this month.
Mr. Trump and Duda are set to have a signing ceremony at 1:40 p.m., followed by the Rose Garden presser at 2:15 p.m.
Before the press conference, the two leaders will witness an F-35 Joint Strike Fighter aircraft flyover above the White House, in honor of Poland’s intention to purchase F-35s for their own military, according to White House deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley.