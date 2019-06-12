Trump says “Fort Trump” could open in Poland

By
CBS News
-
0
President Trump said the U.S. and Poland are discussing sending roughly 2,000 U.S. troops from Germany to Poland and opening up a “Fort Trump” military base in Poland.
Nothing is finalized, Mr. Trump said in the Oval Office alongside Poland’s President Andrzej Duda. The two leaders met before they plan to hold a signing ceremony and news conference. Administration officials told reporters on a conference call Tuesday that there will be a “significant announcement” out of Mr. Trump’s meeting with Duda, but gave no further details.
 

When Mr. Trump and Duda met in September, the leaders brought up the possibility of permanent U.S. military bases in Poland, something Duda believes would help deter Russian influence in the region. At the time, Duda said he wanted the proposed military base in Poland to be called “Fort Trump,” to which Mr. Trump nodded.

The president also told reporters Wednesday that he and Chinese President Xi Jinping will be meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit later this month.

Mr. Trump and Duda are set to have a signing ceremony at 1:40 p.m., followed by the Rose Garden presser at 2:15 p.m.

Before the press conference, the two leaders will witness an F-35 Joint Strike Fighter aircraft flyover above the White House, in honor of Poland’s intention to purchase F-35s for their own military, according to White House deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley.

