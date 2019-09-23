Back surgery saved him from paralysis. Then the bills arrived: over $650,000
Frank Esposito, a tool and die maker from Long Island, New York, drained $49,000 from his retirement account and still owes over $220,000
- Advertisement -
5H ago
7 dead from rare disease spread by mosquitoes
The latest death in Massachusetts was a man in his 70s
Sep 21
Walmart says it will stop selling e-cigs
America’s largest retailer cites mounting regulatory concerns in decision to stop carrying vaping product
Sep 20
Another vaping-related death reported; illnesses top 500 nationwide
The Food and Drug Administration revealed that its criminal investigations unit started tracking leads early on
Sep 19
Chemicals in tap water could cause 100,000 cancer cases in U.S.
Consumers should invest in water filters, a research group said, citing 22 contaminants found in U.S. water systems
Sep 19