TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) — Tupelo head football coach Trent Hammond has resigned from his position.

The Daily Journal’s Dalton Middleton was the first to report the news. WCBI confirmed the news, Monday.

Hammond spent eight seasons in Tupelo, compiling a record of 64-24. Hammond led the Golden Wave to a North Half Championship in 2013, and two division championships in 2016 and 2017. Tupelo reached the postseason in each season with Hammond as head coach.