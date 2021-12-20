Tupelo high school coach Brian Robinson dies

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) — The Tupelo athletics community mourns the loss of Golden Wave football assistant and powerlifting head coach Brian Robinson.

According to his Facebook page, Robinson (42-years-old) had served as a coach for the Golden Wave since 2015. Before that Robinson spent time teaching and coaching for the Nettleton school district.

In a post shared on twitter, the Tupelo high school football coaching staff set up a GoFundMe.com account to raise money to assist with funeral/memorial expenses.

The link to the GoFundMe page can be found here: https://t.co/P5zTKJ1Wgs

 

 

 

