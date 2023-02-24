Tupelo High School Quill and Scroll hosts Journalism Career Fair

Students were able to get a look at possible career pathways in journalism

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Journalism students at Tupelo High School had a chance to explore possible career paths.

It was part of a journalism career fair hosted by the Quill and Scroll Honor Society.

Camden Shaw likes to hear other people’s opinions on a variety of subjects. His interest in journalism brought him to the career fair in the Media Center at Tupelo High School.

“I think, ideally, if I were to do journalism, it would be mostly crime, or social, learning more about people, learning why things happen, it gets the brain flowing,” Shaw said.

This career fair was organized by the high school’s national journalism honor society, Quill and Scroll. Students visited with professionals from print, radio, television, multimedia, and the sports journalism school at Ole Miss.

“We’re hoping our students look into new opportunities and get a job they might not have thought they wanted and find a program they want to succeed in,” said Alexis Lesy, Senior Vice President with the Quill and Scroll at THS.

At the WCBI table, Reporters T’Keeyah Cummings and Allie Martin answered students’ questions about TV news, and they also let students step in front of the camera, in the role of reporter, interviewing their friends, and professionals, at the career fair.

Students learned how to keep their composure when a surprise guest shows up during an interview.

Journalism students say the career fair was informative and inspiring.

“I would love to do sports broadcasting, or I would love to work at a place like WCBI, writing, photography, I love all of it,” said Hailee Spradling, a junior at THS.

The journalism fair was also being covered by the yearbook staff, and reporters for WTHS, the high school’s weekly news broadcast.

WTHS News won big last year during the Mississippi Scholastic Press Awards, taking 29 awards, including best newscast.

