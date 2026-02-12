Tupelo joins growing list of Mississippi municipalities banning kratom

“It is a lot of product. I have a lot of customers really upset about that,” said McKenzie Ramsey, manager at Tupelo Smoke and Vape. She says kratom sales account for a big part of her daily business. And while the supplement is popular with customers, Ramsey says it can also be addictive.

“It is an addictive product, but I feel like it’s about the person. If you know you’re an addict, you shouldn’t take something you know will be addictive,” Ramsey said.

That is one of the main reasons behind the recent Tupelo City Council vote to ban the use, possession, or sale of kratom.