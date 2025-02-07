Tupelo Law Enforcement participates in a “Blue Run” marathon

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Cadets at the North Mississippi Law Enforcement Training Center took a break from their routine to participate in what is known as the “Blue Run.”

Class B 78 started the four-mile run at the Academy, and ran to the Tupelo Police Department. The Blue Run is for cadets at the academy, and for area law officers.

It typically takes place close to the end of a class, but cadets in Class B 78 did the Blue Run earlier, because of scheduling issues.

Director Dan McKinney said this class has faced many challenges but has overcome them all.

“We are into week five so we are almost halfway there, regardless, we have had a lot of hurdles, sickness, terrible frigid weather, they will be a very resilient group, they have done well handling all of it,” said McKinney.

“We have dealt with sickness, and injury, everyone has something going on at home, learning to rely on each other and come together as a family unit, we have family time every night and have devotion a few nights a week, we pray together at night, in the morning, it has really pulled us together and allowed us to do something like this Blue Run,” said Neel Dean, Class B 78 Cadet.

Allie, who is also a deputy with Monroe County, was invited to take part in the run. And Kealy’s twin, Kameron is part of Class B 78. We wish all of them well. Graduation is set for the end of March.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.