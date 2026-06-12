Tupelo man accused of showing too much in public

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Tupelo man is in jail, accused of showing too much in public.

Tupelo Police were called to the Walmart Neighborhood Market on South Gloster Street for a report of indecent exposure.

When they got there, they reportedly found a nude man.

The suspect, Derek Kimble, ran but was caught and taken into custody.

Police charged Kimble with Felony Indecent Exposure.

Kimble has a previous conviction and has served prison time for Felony Indecent Exposure.

His bond was set at $15,000, and the Mississippi Department of Corrections has placed a hold on him.

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