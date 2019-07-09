Tupelo PD searching for burglary suspect

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A suspect accused of burglary stared right into a surveillance camera.

Tupelo police hope you can identify the man. He’s accused of breaking into several cars in the Bristow area.

Investigators said the burglaries happened Sunday night and early Monday morning.

Home surveillance video captured the man, approaching the front door of a home.

The vehicle at this residence was entered and searched. Several other cars have been burglarized in this area, and surrounding neighborhoods.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-773-TIPS, if you have any information.