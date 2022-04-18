Tupelo police are looking for a man wanted for murder

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo police are looking for a man wanted for murder.

There is an arrest warrant for capital murder for Nijel Valdez Hall.

The United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force is assisting investigators in the search.

Hall is the suspect in a shooting on April 9th at Hodges Drive in Tupelo.

Police found 21-year-old Raybric Mims of Tupelo dead at the scene.

Reportedly, there was a disturbance just before the gunfire.

Investigators believe Hall may possibly be in the Memphis area. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tupelo Police or Crime Stoppers of North East Mississippi at 1-800-773-TIPS.