LEE COUNTY,Miss. (WCBI)- Tupelo police are looking for a suspect in a weekend shooting.

Saturday morning, Officers responded to NMMC and talked with the victim, who had five gunshot wounds.

The victim gave multiple possible locations for the shooting, including South Green, Mitchell Road, Green Tee Street and a gas station on the West side of Tupelo.

Police say the victim was uncooperative. He was dropped off at the hospital by a man, who left the scene, possibly in a white chevy Trailblazer with a car dealership tag.

Investigators are still looking for a motive in the shooting.