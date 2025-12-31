Tupelo prepares for its huge NYE Bash

“We will have a bar outside and also stay open later,” said Luis Sosa, General Manager for Loco Taco.

A few blocks over, the staff at Downtown Tupelo Main Street Association was sorting through a box of party favors that had just been delivered.

The annual New Year’s Eve Celebration is always a big party, with something for all ages.

“Starts at six with the Kids Fest, at Fairpark, Blind Eye DJ, a dance party, free swag for the kids, then Main Street Stage Kicks off at 6 as well, and both of those, have live bands later in the evening,” said Lucia Randle, executive director of the Downtown Tupelo Main Street Association.

And it all wraps up the countdown to midnight at Fairpark. It takes a lot of work and coordination to make it all happen.

“Everyone from Tupelo Police, Public works, City of Tupelo Admin, Downtown Tupelo, Tupelo Fire department, everyone is involved in making it a safe event,” Randle said.

And for restaurants such as Loco Taco, whose front door faces the Main Street Stage, the New Year’s Eve bash is a chance to see regular customers, and get some new diners in the door.

“There will be some first timers, gives them a chance to experience our restaurant,” Sosa said.

The New Year’s eve celebration will draw tens of thousands of people to downtown and Fairpark area. There are a few things to remember, there is plenty of parking along the side streets, bring some money for food trucks and restaurants and most importantly, have a great and safe time.