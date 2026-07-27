Tupelo Salvation Army expands hours for Community Center to provide relief from scorching temperatures

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The Tupelo Salvation Army is expanding its hours for its Community Center to provide some relief from the scorching temperatures.

As long as the extreme humidity and heat linger, the Community Center on Carnation Street will be open from ten until one, and from four until six.

Those extended hours, around lunch and dinner service, give people some more time inside, during the warmest time of day.

The Tupelo Salvation Army provides lunch and dinner to anyone who is hungry, along with rooms in their shelter if they are available. There is also a separate shelter for U S Military Veterans trying to get back on their feet.

Captain Michael Chisolm says the Tupelo Salvation Army is also handing out bottled water to anyone in need. Captain Chisolm said donations of bottled water are needed and can be dropped off at the Carnation Street headquarters.

The Tupelo Salvation Army has been feeding hundreds of people daily for lunch and dinner and is always looking for volunteers.

Tune in tonight on WCBI News at 6 to learn more…

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