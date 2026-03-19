Tupelo school district releases statement on Student Code of Conduct

TPSD Statement

TUPELO, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – “The Tupelo Public School District is proud to serve a diverse community across all 14 of our schools.

Our Student Code of Conduct prohibits, among other things, the use of offensive and insulting language. Violations of the Code of Conduct result in appropriate discipline.

“We are committed to maintaining a safe and respectful environment for all students and staff.”

The Tupelo Public School District posted the statement on social media on Thursday, March 19.

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