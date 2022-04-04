Tupelo woman found dead, death investigation is underway

TUPELO,Miss. (WCBI)- A death investigation is underway in Tupelo.

Officers were called to a Locust Lane address around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday for a possible domestic violence call.

When officers arrived, they found a woman dead in the carport.

Tupelo PD says it appears the victim died from a gunshot wound.

An adult male was detained.

There are no other persons of interest at this time and it’s reported no one else was at the home during the time of the shooting.

This death investigation is in the early stages.

More information will be released when available.