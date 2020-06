PICKENS COUNTY, Ala. (WCBI) – Two more people were arrested in a Pickens County drive-by shooting investigation.

Willie Phillips and Thomas Colvin were both charged in the case. Both men have a $150,000 bond.

Sheriff Todd Hall said the shootings happened in the Sapps and Old Sommerville School communities in the county.

A home and vehicle were hit by bullets.

Ronnie Hood and Oscar Sommerville were also charged in the case.