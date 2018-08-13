Two charged in domestic violence case, allegedly related to victim

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An Oktibbeha County man was assaulted by two people he says he knows – in fact, two people who are related to him.

Investigators with the Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Department have charged Kaia Cox, 19, and Terrence Cox, 23, with Aggravated Domestic Violence.

Deputies originally responded to a house on Butler Road for shots fired.

The victim was assaulted the night before. The suspects allegedly returned to his home the next day.

That’s when shots were fired in the air, as a warning to keep them from returning.

A court date has been set for September. Both have been released from jail on $5,000 bond each.