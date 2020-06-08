Two charged in connection to Lowndes County shooting

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Lowndes County man was accused of shooting at someone and now he faces two charges.

Dustin Cole, 33, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and convicted felon in possession of a firearm. Adrian Baucom, 27, was also charged with hindering prosecution in the case.

Investigators said deputies were called to 3059 New Hope Road about a person being shot at on June 2.

That’s where Cole was arrested.

On Monday, Lowndes County deputies did not release why Baucom was charged in the case or if she played any role in the alleged shooting.

Investigators also did not release what led up to the reported incident.