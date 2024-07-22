Two groups in columbus gives free school supplies to families

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) With each backpack and notebook a worry is taken away from parents.

“I came from a single mom family, so I know that this is going to take a great deal off of these parents,” said Tiffany Young, Secretary of “Female Force”.

Two nonprofit organizations, “The Female Force” and “Girls in Real Life Situations” are helping families make sure each child has the basics when the bell rings on the first day of school.

“We all know that it is rough on everybody right now, so we just want to help just a little bit. I know that it is not much, but it will take a load off,” said Santel Blair, Founder of “Girls in Real Life Situations”.

The National Retail Federation estimates school supplies will cost families nearly $900 this year.

That is a huge increase compared to last year.

Aliceson Harris knows the struggle all too well. She’s a mother and grandmother trying to get her house ready for the classroom.

“With having three kids plus my grandbaby, this was very beneficial because I did not have to purchase a bookbag out of my own money. Even though I did donate, I feel like it is a good thing that I did donate because they turned around and help me back out to,” said Harri.

“I am very happy that I got a bookbag for school,” said Eriyauna Harris, Kindergartener.

The groups providing the supplies believe small acts of kindness can make big impacts.

“We just try to fill the needs that we see in the community, and we try to work together collectively as a group, so hopefully it will help,” said Blair.

“All of us are either parents or aunties, and it takes a village to raise these kids, so we just wanted to do something from the heart,” said Young.

This is the first year the two groups have teamed up for the school supply drive.

