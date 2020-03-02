Two injured in Winona shooting

WINONA, Miss. (WCBI) – Winona police are investigating a Sunday afternoon shooting that left two people injured.

Officers responded to the area of Church and Powell Streets around 2:30 p.m. When they got there, they found an SUV that had crashed into a house on Church street.

The driver had a gunshot wound and was taken to a local hospital, but was later airlifted to Jackson.

Another victim shot during the incident was also taken to the hospital. Investigators said his injuries are not life-threatening.

Police said they plan to file several charges in the case. They have not released names or other information about the investigation.