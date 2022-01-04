Two more attorneys have added their names to the ballot for 16th Circuit Court Judge

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Two more attorneys have added their names to the ballot for 16th Circuit Court Judge – Place Three.

Bennie L. Jones, Jr. is a long time attorney in West Point and Clay County, has been in practice for 35 years.

Jones is currently the Municipal Judge in Maben.

He has also served as Municipal Judge in West Point.

Mark Cliett, a native of Clay County has also announced his intention to run.

Cliett has served as Clay County Public Defender, West Point Municipal Judge and West Point Municipal Prosecutor.

The race is to replace longtime Judge Lee Coleman who is retiring at the end of this term.