Two Oak Hill Academy Raiders Sign To College Athletics

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) — Two Oak Hill Academy athletes will be taking their talents to college athletics.

Raiders basketball’s Branden Stevenson signed with Meridian Community College, and tennis standout Jacob Davis signed with the Mississippi University for Women.

Davis played all four years with Oak Hill Academy, reaching the North Half final three times, as well as a state championship in 2019.

Stevenson helped lead Oak Hill Academy boy’s basketball to the MAIS Overall state tournament this past season, averaging 10 points and six rebounds.