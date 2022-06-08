Two people have been arrested for burglary and theft while allegedly having sex in a church

Investigators in Winston County and Louisiville say a local couple stole a van, then broke in a church

WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- Investigators in Winston County and Louisiville say a local couple stole a van, then broke in a church. If stealing wasn’t bad enough, law officers say the couple also were intimate in the sanctuary.

It all started late Thursday night when the Louisville Police responded to a call about a van stolen from Lake Tiak O’Khata.

Four days later, the Winston County Sheriffs Department got their own call; this time it looked like someone broke into a church. Investigators believe they were there for a while, eating and even having sex.

“When I approached the front of the church I did notice the screen door was loose. We discovered food wrappers and various other items that someone had been there recently and as we continued we saw that the back door was wide open,” said deputy Scott Kohrs.

Kohrs said that’s when the chase began. Miquel Hardin and Erica Hickman took off running through the graveyard behind the church.

Hickman was caught and arrested, but Hardin ran free for a while longer; until his aunt called the sheriffs office late Monday evening and turned him in.

Three churches were been broken into and music equipment was stolen along with a laptop. Churches involved were Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, St. James Church, and Hopewell United Methodist.

“She had called the sheriffs department and said that he had been spotted at her place and by the time we arrived there he had disappeared into the woods,” said Kohrs.

This time deputies put the drone in the air, and they found Hardin within five minutes.

Hardin was charged with three counts of burglary and one count of grand larceny, resisting arrest and vandalism.

His female companion was charged with three counts of burglary and one count of grand . The duo allegedly stole music equipment from the church and stored it in the van.

Both the police department and sheriffs department say that two things come in handy when instances like this occur; advanced technology and community help.

“It’s highly beneficial it’s a force multiplier. We can search areas in minutes that would take hours on foot,” said Kohrs.

“The citizens make our jobs and they’re the only ones that can make our job. They’re the eyes and ears on every crack or corner in around. Every neighborhood with a concerned citizen helps put a stop to crime,” said lead investigator with Louisville police Mike Perkins.

Bond for Hickman is $25,000. Hardin has more charges. His bond is $50,000.