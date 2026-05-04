Two people arrested on misdemeanor violation after a baseball game in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A baseball game in Starkville on Sunday ended on a less-than-sportsman-like note.

Starkville Police arrested two adults and charged them with a misdemeanor violation of the city’s fighting ordinance.

The charges stem from an altercation after a baseball game on Sunday.

The incident was caught on video and posted to social media by someone at the game.

Sports Performance Center in Starkville posted a statement on its social media pages saying they were aware of an incident following one of their games that involved a coach and an umpire.

The Starkville Police Department says the investigation is still open.

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