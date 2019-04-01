Two people attempt to smuggle drugs through local jail

/MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A love connection that ended with drug charges for two people.
Veronica Jean Langston, 40, was caught trying to bring drugs into Monroe County Detention Center on Saturday.
She faced one count of Bringing Contraband into a Correctional Facility.
Marlon Langston was allegedly the man behind bars she was trying to bring it to.
45-year-old Langston was charged with Possession of Contraband in a Correctional Facility.
Both Langstons remain behind bars.