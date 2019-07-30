Two reported dead after shooting at Walmart in Mississippi

Two people are dead and two are injured after a shooting at a WalMart located in Southhaven, Mississippi, CBS affiliate WREG-TV reports. Police were called early Tuesday morning to the Southaven Walmart after a reported shooting, where officers with the Desoto County Sheriff’s Office and Southaven Police Department are on the scene and have blocked off the area.
WREG has been on the scene and was told that someone may have been shot by a disgruntled employee. That information has not been confirmed by authorities.
Employees are reportedly being told they cannot leave the scene. WREG said some of them were seen gathering in a circle to pray after what happened.
- Advertisement -
Authorities have not released any information at this time about what happened. Walmart did not immediately respond to phone calls and online requests for information early Tuesday.
Southaven is about 12 miles south of downtown Memphis, Tennessee.