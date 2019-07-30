Two reported dead after shooting at Walmart in Mississippi

A tragic and tearful start to the day, as there are reports of shots fired at the #Southaven #Walmart Stay @3onyourside pic.twitter.com/u9QGBCYxpq — Jerrita Patterson (@JerritaP_OnTv) July 30, 2019

The shooting prompted a sizeable law enforcement response, with officers setting up a perimeter and entering the Walmart Supercenter. A woman answering the phone at the Southaven Police Department Tuesday morning said “we have ongoing emergencies” and no one was available to provide information.

WREG has been on the scene and was told that someone may have been shot by a disgruntled employee. That information has not been confirmed by authorities.

Employees are reportedly being told they cannot leave the scene. WREG said some of them were seen gathering in a circle to pray after what happened.

- Advertisement -

Authorities have not released any information at this time about what happened. Walmart did not immediately respond to phone calls and online requests for information early Tuesday.

Southaven is about 12 miles south of downtown Memphis, Tennessee.