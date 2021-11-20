Two rounds of cold fronts set the tone for a chilly week ahead

COLUMBUS – SUMMARY:A slow increase in temperatures into the mid 60s over the weekend will be negated by a strong cold front moving into the area Sunday night. Temperatures will drop into the 50s and remain that way throughout next week as a another cold front Thursday keeps the cold air around. Elevated rain chances accompany both fronts but the rest of the week remains otherwise dry.

SATURDAY: Temperatures top out in the low 60s as the high continues its slow climb this weekend. Partly cloudy skies come along as lows drop into the mid 40s overnight.