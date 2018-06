OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – Police make an arrest in an assault that sent a man and woman to the hospital.

Last Friday, Oxford Police arrested Justin Hilliard, 28, for Domestic Violence, Aggravated Assault and Aggravated Assault charges.

Bond is set at $50,000, but the suspect was out on parole and had a hold placed him by MDOC.

The male victim was flown to Memphis, and has since been released.