Two teens arrested following a drive-by shooting in Lowndes Co.
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Two teenagers have been arrested following a drive-by shooting in Lowndes County.
18-year-old suspect, Jacory Smart, is charged with Attempted Murder
A 16-year-old is being charged for their alleged involvement in the drive-by shooting.
According to the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to a reported drive-by shooting at Green Tree Apartments on Tuesday, July 7.
The detective determined that 12 rounds were fired from an AR-15-style semi-automatic rifle.
12 shell casings were recovered from the scene.
The suspects drove off in a black Dodge Challenger immediately following the shooting.
Through video surveillance, eye witnesses, and leads in the case, police arrested Smart and the 16-year-old later
that day.
Under Mississippi Senate Bill 2710, the unnamed 16-year-old is being charged as an adult.
If you have any additional information in the case, contact the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Dept. or send a tip on the P3 Tips app.
No injuries were reported in the case.