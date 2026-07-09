Two teens arrested following a drive-by shooting in Lowndes Co.

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Two teenagers have been arrested following a drive-by shooting in Lowndes County.

18-year-old suspect, Jacory Smart, is charged with Attempted Murder

A 16-year-old is being charged for their alleged involvement in the drive-by shooting.

According to the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to a reported drive-by shooting at Green Tree Apartments on Tuesday, July 7.

The detective determined that 12 rounds were fired from an AR-15-style semi-automatic rifle.

12 shell casings were recovered from the scene.

The suspects drove off in a black Dodge Challenger immediately following the shooting.

Through video surveillance, eye witnesses, and leads in the case, police arrested Smart and the 16-year-old later

that day.

Under Mississippi Senate Bill 2710, the unnamed 16-year-old is being charged as an adult.

If you have any additional information in the case, contact the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Dept. or send a tip on the P3 Tips app.

No injuries were reported in the case.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.