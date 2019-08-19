U.S. grants reprieve to Huawei, easing trade tensions

The Trump administration is giving China’s Huawei Technologies an additional 90 days to buy equipment from U.S. companies that it needs to offer telecommunications services.

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said the extension will provide “more time” for American consumers and businesses to “transition away from Huawei’s products.” The new deadline will be Nov. 19, the Commerce Department said in the statement.

“As we continue to urge consumers to transition away from Huawei’s products, we recognize that more time is necessary to prevent any disruption,” Ross said.

The Trump administration has labeled Huawei a security risk and imposed export curbs on U.S. technology sales to the company. The extension delays restrictions that were set to begin today, Aug. 19, that would have barred Huawei from buying parts and components from American companies without U.S. government approval.

Despite the temporary reprieve for Huawei, the Commerce Department also added 46 of the company’s subsidiaries to the U.S. government’s so-called entities list, which adds restrictions to American companies that do business with those units.

The U.S. has long worried that Huawei’s equipment could be used by Beijing to conduct espionage activities, claims the company denies.